Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The dethroned Emir of Kano, Lamido Sanusi, has approached the Abuja division of the Federal High Court seeking an order for his release from detention and confinement.

The deposed emir is currently in Awe in Nassarawa State where he has been banished by the Kano State Government.

In a suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/357/2020, the former governor of the Central Bank is seeking for an interim order releasing him from detention and or confinement.

Specifically, the suit which was filed on Thursday by Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), Sanusi is seeking for an interim order releasing him “from the detention and or confinement of the respondents and restoring the applicant’s rights to human dignity, personal liberty, freedom of association and movement in Nigeria, (apart from Kano State) pending the hearing and determination of the applicant’s originating summons.”

Listed as respondents to the application are the Inspector-General of Police, the Director-General of the Department of State Service, the Attorney-General of Kano State and the Attorney-General of the Federation.

Details later.