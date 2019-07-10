Moshood Adebayo

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has declared tomorrow , a toll free day for motorists plying the ever busy Lekki amd Admiralty Toll Plaza, in Lekki and Ikoyi Areas of the state.

Sanwo-Olu’s gesture was to ease the perennial gridlock and flood that have characterized the areas in recent times.

The governor made the disclosure while addressing State House Correspondents after a tour of the Victoria Island-Lekki-Ajah axis.

He added that the toll- free period will be in the morning and evening peak hours, between 6.30am -9.30am and 4.30pm -8.00pm