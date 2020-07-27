Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Federal Government, on Monday, announced that secondary schools in the country are to reopen on 4th of August, 2020, though, for exit classes only.

Director, Press and Public Relations, Federal Ministry of Education, Ben Bem Goong, in a statement released in Abuja, explained that the decisions was reached at a virtual consultative meeting between the Federal Ministry of Education, Commissioners of Education of the 36 states, the Nigerian Union of Teachers, (NUT), Proprietors of private schools, and Chief Executives of examination bodies.

He said that the stakeholders agreed that the students in exit classes should resume immediately after the Sallah break, to enable them prepare for the WAEC examinations scheduled to commence from the 17th of August, 2020.

Goong explained: “Stakeholders at the meeting also resolved that a passionate appeal be made to the Federal Government through the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 and public spirited Nigerians for assistance to schools across the country to enable them fast track the preparations for safe reopening, as agreed.”

He also disclosed that another meeting is to be convened on Tuesday between the Federal Ministry of Education and Chief Executives of examination bodies namely, NECO, NABTEB and NBAIS to harmonise their examination dates, which will be conveyed to stakeholders expeditiously.

For months now, Federal Government has been meeting with stakeholders in education sector regarding the safe reopening of schools across the country following the prolonged shutdown of the schools due to coronavirus pandemic.