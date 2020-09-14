By Beifoh Osewele

Several persons cheated death on Monday morning when a passenger bus and a train collided at the busy Oshodi area of Lagos.

Daily Sun learnt that the commuter bus with registration number GGE 972 GE veered into the train tracks while crossing the rail at PWD inward Oshodi and collided with the scheduled commuter train.



The train dragged the bus along for a stretch before it managed to come to a complete halt.

It took emergency responders including security agencies hours to extricate the passengers.

The injured were given medical care and discharged while the wreckage of the bus had been evacuated to allow for free flow of commuter traffic.



Dr Olufemi Damilola Oke-Osanyintolu, director general of LASEMA confirmed the accident.