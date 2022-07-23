From John Adam, Minna

A boat mishap has occurred in Zumba, Shiroro local government area of Niger state killing an unspecified number of people, mostly women and children.

The mishap occurred on Saturday morning when the victims were coming to the popular Saturday market in Zumba.

Although the actual number of casualty was not known as at the time of filing this report, a source close to Zumba market told our correspondent on Phone that the wooden boat with about 50 passengers and farm produce on board capsized midway into their journey.

The boat according to our source took off from Iburo community at about 10am this morning but news flitter into the market at 12:00pm that the boat which was number five among the boats that took off from the community this morning has capsized.

Meanwhile our source said local divers from the community have swung Into action for search and rescue of the victims.

Recalled that a similar boat mishap on the same water way last year claimed over 20 lives.

More details shortly.