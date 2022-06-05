From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Scores of people on Sunday lost their lives in Owo, headquarters of Owo Local Government Area of Ondo State as some suspected bandits attacked worshipers at St Francis Catholic Church located at Owa-luwa area of the town.

The tragic incident which happened during the Sunday mass held in the church rendered many children dead and others injured.

Although there was no official statement to confirm the number of victims attacked, it was learnt that many people sustained serious injury during the attack.

An eyewitness, Kehinde Ogunkorode said that the incident caused pandemonium in the area as residents, who were taken by surprise ran for safety.

He said there are many casualties at the scene located behind Olowo of Owo Palace.

It was learnt that officials of the state government including medical team had been drafted to the scene of the incident.

Some residents of the town attributed the incident to explosion, claiming that an explosive device exploded during the church service.

The claim of explosion was however proved wrong in a video which went viral on the social media where some worshipers were seen in the pool of their own blood after being shot by the suspected bandits.

Meanwhile, Ondo State Governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu has expressed sadness over the incident.

The Governor in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Richard Olatunde said he was deeply saddened by the unprovoked attack and killing of innocent people of Owo.

He said “the vile and satanic attack is a calculated assault on the peace-loving people of Owo Kingdom who have enjoyed relative peace over the years.

“It is a black Sunday in Owo. Our hearts are heavy. Our peace and tranquility have been attacked by the enemies of the people. This is a personal loss, an attack on our dear state.

“I have spoken to the Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Ondo, Most Reverend Jude Arogundade, who is presently on his way to Owo. Similarly, I have had to cut short my party’s national assignment in Abuja and visit Owo immediately.

“This is an unexpected development. I am shocked to say the least. Nevertheless, We shall commit every available resource to hunt down these assailants and make them pay. We shall never bow to the machinations of heartless elements in our resolves to rid our state of criminals.

“I commiserate with my people in Owo, particularly families of the those who lost their lives to this ugly and unfortunate attack. I extend my condolences to Olowo of Owo, Oba Gbadegesin Ogunoye as well as the Catholic Church.

“I urge our people to remain calm and vigilant. Do not take laws into your hands. I have spoken to the heads of the security agencies. I have equally been assured that security operatives would be deployed to monitor and restore normalcy to Owo kingdom,” he added.

