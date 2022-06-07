By Sunday Ani

A frontline Social Democratic Party (SDP) presidential aspirant, Khadija Okunnu-Lamidi has been disqualified from the contest.

She was subsequently advised and encouraged to go for such other positions as the local government chairman, member of the state House of Assembly and of the National Assembly.

Until her disqualification, the daughter of a Federal Commissioner of Works was among four aspirants competing to fly the party’s flag in the 2023 presidential elections.

A 2011 graduate, Okunnu-Lamidi, according to her party, was disqualified because she lacked the needed experience for such an exalted position, even as the party acknowledged her potential to hold cabinet office if the party wins the 2023 presidential elections.

“She exudes confidence, high communication skills, pleasant personality, charisma, and enthusiasm, but she is, however, limited by experience.

“She is not presidential material in Nigeria context. She is advised to go down to other positions. If the party wins the presidency, she has demonstrated potential to hold any cabinet office,” the party wrote in its recommendation.

Okunnu failed to make the list of recommended aspirants by the Professor Tunde Adeniran-led panel on Friday. She had sought the top office, saying, “Nigeria needed a woman’s touch.”

Those screened were Khadijat Okunnu-Lamidi, Prince Adewole Adebayo and Cesnabmihilo Dorathy.

The panel headed by Adeniran, a former Minister of Education, had Mr Femi Melefa as Secretary, and Senator Mohammed Alkali as Vice Chairman. Other members included Hajia Saadatu Abubakar, Ibrahim Modibbo, and Mohammed Ibrahim Biu among others.

The party’s presidential primary election is scheduled to hold tomorrow, June 8, at the International Conference Centre, Abuja.

Apart from the two main parties, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the SDP is considered the third biggest party in the country.

