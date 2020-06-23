From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The national leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC), were on Tuesday locked out and denied access into their offices at the secretariat of the ruling party by security agents believed to be acting on the order of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Adamu Abubakar.

Several security personnel, including the special forces of the Department of State Services (DSS) had arrived the secretariat in the early hours, parading and stopping members of the National Working Committee (NWC) loyal to the suspended National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, from gaining entrance into the complex.

Sources told newsmen that the IGP gave the order through the FCT Commissioner of Police to the APC chief security officer.

According to the party source, the IGP has also scheduled a meeting with the members of the national leadership for today’s afternoon.

He further explained that the meeting would centre on the swearing-in of Worgu Boms as the replacement for Chief Victor Giadom as National Deputy Secretary, by South South National Vice Chairman, Hilliard Eta.

An Appeallate Court sitting in Abuja had last week upheld the suspension of Oshiomhole, enmeshing the party in deep leadership crisis.

The gun-wielding security personnel had in the early hours of Tuesday taken over the vicinity of the secretariat, screening journalists covering the party, staff and visitors before allowing them entry into the complex.

The situation which has thrown the staff into serious confusion has created anxiety overy the future of the party and employment with no national officer at sight.