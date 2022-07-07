From Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

The controversial pastor in charge of the Holy Ghost Intervention Ministry, Prophet Chukwuemeka Ohanemere (Prophet Odumeje), has been rough handled by security agents while his church was being demolished in Onitsha today by the Anambra State Government.

The demolition of Prophet Odumeje’s church is in line with the Onitsha urban renewal plan spearheaded by Governor Charles Soludo.

The structure was erected along the Nwagene stream and had to be removed.

Footage trending online shows the moment armed task force officials manhandled and slapped the controversial prophet as he attempted to stop the demolition exercise.

