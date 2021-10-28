100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .

From Gyang Bere, Jos

Tension mount at the Plateau State House of Assembly as six Lawmakers the under the All Progressives Congress (APC) out of the 24 members of the House make move to impeach the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Ayuba Nuhu Abok.

The security stormed the Assembly Complex as early as 5am on Thursday and block entrance into the House after APC members led by the Majority Leader, Daniel Nanlong and the Deputy Speaker, Saleh Yipmong into the Assembly complex.

It was learned that members of the PDP who have given the Speaker stronger support were prevented from going into the House as the road leading to the complex was sealed.

Daily Sun gathered that the six members who attempted to impeach the Speaker on Wednesday night were allegedly recruited more members with the aid of security operatives to carry out their mission.

Journalists were denied access into the House as reporter of Silver Bird Television who was reporting live from a far distance was beaten and his phone seized.

Member representing Jos South constituency, Hon. Dalyop Fom said there is no how 8 out of the 24 members of the House can impeach Speaker of the House.

He noted that 8 members of the House storm the House of Assembly as early as 5am with the aid of security personnel with the aim of impeaching the Speaker, Hon. Nuhu Ayuba Abok.