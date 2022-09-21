From Fred Itua, Abuja
The Senate, on Wednesday, confirmed Olukayode Ariwoola as the substantive Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), following his screening by lawmakers.
President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, had on Tuesday, announced the planned screening and had appealed to all senators to be present in plenary.
“Distinguished colleagues , tomorrow , Wednesday , 21st September 2022, has been fixed for screening and possible confirmation of Justice Olukayode Ariwoola as substantive Chief Justice of Nigeria ( CJN). Please as usual , we all need to be at plenary during the screening exercise,” he said .
Letter for confirmation of Justice Ariwoola as Chief Justice of Nigeria was received by the Senate on Tuesday , July 26, 2002 from President Muhammadu Buhari .
Leave a Reply