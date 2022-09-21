President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, had on Tuesday, announced the planned screening and had appealed to all senators to be present in plenary.

“Distinguished colleagues , tomorrow , Wednesday , 21st September 2022, has been fixed for screening and possible confirmation of Justice Olukayode Ariwoola as substantive Chief Justice of Nigeria ( CJN). Please as usual , we all need to be at plenary during the screening exercise,” he said .

Letter for confirmation of Justice Ariwoola as Chief Justice of Nigeria was received by the Senate on Tuesday , July 26, 2002 from President Muhammadu Buhari .