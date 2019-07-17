Fred Itua, Abuja
It has emerged that Justice Mohammed Tanko has been confirmed by the Senate as the substantive Chief Justice of Nigeria.
His confirmation came after he was grilled by the lawmakers. He takes over from embattled Walter Onnoghen.
