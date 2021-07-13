From Fred Itua, Abuja

After weeks of strong opposition against the nomination of Mrs Lauretta Onochie, the Senate, on Tuesday, rejected her confirmation as a national commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The Senate said its action is based on the abuse of Federal Character principle, which states that every part of the country must ne represented.

Already, Delta State, where Onochie hails from, has a serving national commissioner in INEC, hence the need to reject her nomination.

Details later

