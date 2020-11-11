Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The Federal High Court sitting in Yenagoa has dismissed a case filed against former Governor and Peoples Democratic Party candidate for the Bayelsa West Senatorial District, Chief Henry Seriake Dickson.

The suit seeking to bar Dickson from participating in the election was dismissed by the Presiding Judge, Justice Jane Nyang for lack of jurisdiction.

She also ruled that the suit filed by one Eneoriekumoh Owoupele was brought to the court after the stipulated time for such an action.

Owoupele through his lawyer, Mr. AO Aniso, was seeking to disqualify Chief Dickson from participating in the election for alleged supply of false information to the Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC).

The judge ruled that the case was statute barred as the prescribed period for litigation had passed and dismissed it.