From Fred Itua, Abuja

Senators elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on Wednesday, spearheaded by its leader, Philip Aduda, led other opposition lawmakers out of the upper chamber of the Senate

Aduda said during plenary: “At our closed door meeting, we agreed that we will discuss the issue of security at plenary and then ask the president on what to do. We agreed that if he didn’t execute them, we will commence an impeachment notice to President Muhammadu Buhari.”

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan stopped him. He said: “That notice falls short of what the rule book says. You didn’t cite any part of our rules and I can’t tolerate it. You didn’t consult me. So, I can’t allow it.”

Thereafter, Aduda led a walkout.