From Fred Itua, Abuja

The Senate on Tuesday, voted against a Bill that will grant life pensions to Presiding Officers of the National and State Houses of Assembly.

The Bill has also failed in the House of Representatives. Judicial reforms and of key Bills, have also failed to pass in the Senate.

