Senegal on Sunday made history as they won the Africa Cup of Nations for the first time, with a dramatic 4-2 victory on penalties over Mohamed Salah.

After just three minutes, Senegal were awarded a penalty after a rash challenge from Mohamed Abdelmonem on Saliou Ciss in the box. Mohamed Salah could be seen giving his keeper Gabaski advice on how to save his Liverpool team-mate Sadio Mane’s spotkick and it paid off as the goalkeeper pulled off a heroic save.

90 minutes of normal time and extra time failed to produce a match winner as the two sides remained locked in a goalless stalemate, heading to a penalty shootout.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

It was always set to be the battle of Liverpool’s superstars, Salah and Mane but ultimately it was the Senegalese who came out a hero. Mane redeemed himself after his missed early penalty, netting the winning spotkick in the shootout to secure a history-making win for his country.