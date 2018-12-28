Second Republic President, Alhaji Usman Shehu Shagari is dead.

He was aged 93 years.

In a tweet by one Bello Shagari, the former president was said to have died at rthe National Hospital, Abuja, after a brief illness.

@Belshagy

I regret announcing the death of my grandfather, H.E Alhaji Shehu Shagari, who died right now after brief illness at the National hospital, Abuja.”

Shehu Usman Aliyu Shagari GCFR was born on February 25, 192.

The late Shagari also served seven times in a ministerial or cabinet post as a federal minister and federal commissioner from 1958–1975.

Shagari was made the Turaki of the Fula Sokoto Caliphate in 1962 by the Sultan of Sokoto Siddiq Abubakar III. Turaki means an officer at court, in this case referring to the sultan’s court at the palace of Sokoto. In addition, he also holds the chieftaincy titles of the Ochiebuzo of Ogbaland, the Ezediale of Aboucha and the Baba Korede of Ado Ekiti.

He worked as a teacher for a brief period before entering politics in 1951 and in 1954 was elected to the federal House of Representatives. At 93, he died on 28th December 2018.

Details later…