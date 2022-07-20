The Vice Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress and former governor of Borno state Kashim Shettima, is currently meeting with the President Muhammadu Buhari , at the State House, Abuja.

It was learnt that the meeting is behind closed doors as the former Borno State Governor and his successor, Prof. Babagana Zulum, is being ushered in to see the President at minutes before 04:00 pm on Wednesday.

The meeting comes hours after Shettima’s official unveiling as the running mate to the APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu.