Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of operations in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), police command is dead.

DCP Usman Umar, was killed in Abuja during a protest by members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN), also known as the Shiites.

His death has thrown the entire police community into mourning, with his colleagues describing the incident as painful.

Umar, until his appointment as the DCP, Operations, was the Principal Staff Officer (PSO), to former Inspector General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris.

The Police Force Headquarters has promised to issue a statement to that effect.