Leader of the Shiites Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), Ibrahim El-Zakzaky has finally been released by the Department of State Services (DSS).

El-Zakzaky was said to have been released on Monday after a Kaduna State High Court granted him bail to travel abroad for medical treatment.

The Public Relations Officer of the DSS, Dr. Peter Afunanya confirmed the released in brief statement in Abuja, on Monday evening.