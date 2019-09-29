Samson Siasia’s mother, Madam Beauty Ogere Siasia and other captives have regained their freedom after two months in kidnappers’ den.

Competent family disclosed this on Sunday.

“We thank God and every other Nigerians that have assisted us in ensuring Mama’s return home,”the source enthused.

The telephone number of the embattled former national team coach, Siasia was switched off while filing this report.

Madam Ogere was whisked away on July 15 by heavily-armed gunmen who invaded her Odoni country home in Sagbama Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

It was the second time in four years Madam Siasia would be taken away from her sleepy community by a gang of armed men.

She was abducted in November 2015 by a gang of gunmen who released her after spending 12 days in their custody.