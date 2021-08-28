By Rita Okoye, Lagos

Legendary singer and guitarist, Sir Victor Uwaifo is dead. Accordingly to Sun News Online, Sir Victor Uwaifo died today, Saturday, August 28.

A family source said he died after a brief illness.

The “Guitar boy”, as he was fondly called, celebrated his 80th birthday in March.

Uwaifo is also the first professional musicians to be awarded the National Merit Honours of Member of the Order of the Niger (MON).

He was also the first Commissioner for Arts, Culture and Tourism in Nigeria.

Uwaifo’s death is coming shortly after Chairman, Board of Trustees (BoT), Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN), Prince Ifeanyi Dike died.

Dike was reported to have died on Friday morning, August 27.

The influential musician had suffered kidney disease in 2011 but had undergone a successful kidney transplant in India.

