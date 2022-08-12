From Magnus Eze, Enugu

The Anambra State Government has suspended the newly appointed Transition Committee Chairman of Nnewi North Local Government Area, Mbazulike Iloka, over circumstances leading to the death of his wife, Mrs Chidiebere IIoka.

Iloka, who was recently sworn in as the council boss is being fingered to have a hand in the death of his spouse alleged to have suffered from severe domestic bashing.

In a letter dated August 11, 2022, Governor Chukwuma Soludo through the State Commissioner for Local Government, Chieftaincy and Community Affairs, Tonycollins Nwabunwanne, directed the suspended Chairman to hand over the affairs of the local government to the head of the local government administration not later than Friday, August 12, 2022 until further notice.