By Rita Okoye, Lagos

Popular Nigerian rapper Olanrewaju Fasasi, popularly known as Sound Sultan, has died of throat cancer in the United States.

According to information, the 44-year-old artist, who is famous for his song “Mathematics”, had already commenced chemotherapy in one of the hospitals in US before he passed on today, Sunday, July 11.

Sound Sultan’s career in show business started in the 1990s when he hosted shows to raise money for studio sessions.

By 1999, he had won numerous local talent-hunt shows. He released his first single “Jagbajantis” in 2000, which was a hit in Nigeria.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

After independently releasing other singles and featuring in hit songs of other artists, he was signed by Kennis Music.

Sound Sultan began a working relationship with Wyclef Jean when featured alongside 2Face Idibia and Faze on “Proud to be African” from Wyclef’s Welcome to Haiti: Creole 101 album.

In 2012, it was announced that Sound Sultan was made a UN Ambassador for Peace for his exemplary lifestyle and career.

In 2015, Sound Sultan released the rap single “Remember” after a long absence from the music scene.

His manager, Efe Omorogbe, announced the news of his passing with an official statement.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.