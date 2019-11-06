Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The trial of the convener of #RevolutionNow protest, Mr. Omoyele Sowore, and his co-defendant, Olawale Bakare, suffered a set back Wednesday with an order of court directing the prosecution to serve the video exhibits and statement of it’s witnesses on them.

After a tension soaked session, the court adjourned proceedings to December 5 and 6 to enable the prosecution serve the vital documents on the defendants.

Meanwhile, counsel to the defendants, Femi Falana (SAN) had informed the court that his clients have met the bail imposed on them in respect of their trial on charges of treasonable felony.

He expressed confidence that his clients

would be freed later on Wednesday.

Earlier, Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu of the Federal High Court overruled the request by Sowore, and his co-defendant, Bakare, to have their trial on charges of treasonable felony adjourned.

The request which was rooted through their led counsel, Mr. Falana (SAN), and Mr. Adeyinka Olumide-Fusika (SAN) was predicated on the grounds that they had not been allowed access to the defendants in the custody of the Department of State Services.

But the judge had directed the prosecution to call their first witness.

Liman had gone on to present the case of the prosecution highlighting the elements of alleged money laundering, treasonable felony and cybercrime, he would lead evidence to prove in the course of the trial.

He also said he would rely on among other things, video exhibits, statements of the witnesses and bank statements.

He then called on an official of Guaranty Trust Bank as the first prosecution witness.

The proposed witness had barely entered the courtroom when Falana protested that the defence had yet to be served with the video exhibit and witnesses’ statements alluded to by the prosecution.

After a back-and-forth argument between the defence and the prosecution over the issue, the judge agreed with the defence that the defence was entitled to be served with the items under the Constitution.

She adjourned till December 5 and 6 for trial with a directive that all the items must be served on the defence before then.