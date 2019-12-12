Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The Body of Senior Advocate of Nigeria (BSAN) has called for the setting up of an Independent Commission of Enquiry to investigate the invasion of the Abuja division of the Federal High Court by personnel of the Department of State Security Service (DSS).

The DSS had on Friday, invaded the Court of Justice Ifeoma Ojukwu in their bid to rearrest the presidential candidate of the African Action Congress in the February 2019 general election, Omoyele Sowore.

While joining the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) in condemning the actions of the DSS, BSAN noted that only an Independent Commission of Enquiry can fished out the pepertrators of the acts and their sponsors through a public hearing.

The body made the call on Thursday at the valedictory session of the Supreme Court to mark the retirement of Justice Kumai Aka’ahs.

Mr. Thompson Okpoko who spoke on behalf of the Chairman of the body, Chief Richard Akinjide at the ceremony, went down the memory lane where he said, the judiciary enjoyed respect, honour and dignity.

He recalled that in the days before the Military Coup in the 1966, ” the judiciary was accorded the highest recognition and honour in Nigeria. Judges were well respected and held high in all circles of the society.

“Their orders were respected and obeyed by everyone including the Colonial government at all levels. There were clear signs of a disciplined society where the rule of law flourished to a great extent, and the rights of citizens were respected and upheld.

“The society today is one where indiscipline has taken firm root such that judgments and orders of court are now treated with disdain. The measure of value in our country has changed. Name, honour and good reputation no longer counts. As such what counts nowadays is wealth and political power no matter how procured in the society of today. The honour and dignity of judicial officers is relegated to the background.”