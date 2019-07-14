Mohammed Munirat Nasir, Gusau.

Speaker of House of Representatives, Rt Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila today met bandits’ commanders and the volunteer local vigilance groups known as ‘Yan Sakai the two groups responsible for banditry activities in Zamfara State.

Gbajabiamila described the dialogue and peace initiative of the Zamfara State government which brought together the two warring groups together at a round table as a great feat that would lead to everlasting peace in Zamfara State.

The speaker was speaking at the Government House, Gusau, while on a one-day working visit to Zamfara to ascertain the security problems in the state and meet stakeholders to seek lasting solutions to the ugly menace in the state.

Gbajabiamila said the National Assembly would ensure that the Federal government would develop the state to end banditry in the area.