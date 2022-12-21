Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

The Speaker of Taraba State House of Assembly Professor Joseph Albasu Kunini has resigned as the Speaker, giving personal reasons.

The Deputy Speaker Alhaji Hamman Adama Abdulahi who read the letter dated 20th December 2022 opened the floor for members to nominate a successor.

Mr Bonzana Kizito representing Zing state constituency was nominated and consequently elected as new Speaker.

Kunini was elected as Speaker of the House on the 2nd of December 2019 following the resignation of the then Speaker Mr Abel Diah and is reputed to have brought unprecedented stability to the House.