From Adetutu Folasade-Koyi, Abuja

The Federal Government has warned Nigerians travelling to the United States, the United Kingdom and some European countries to be wary of thieves targeting their passports, money and other valuables.

The federal government handed down the warning through the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, at the Fifth edition of the PMB Administration scorecard, 2015-2023.

The minister disclosed that there’s an avalanche of reports of theft of valuables, including passports of Nigerians.

Said Mohammed: “It has come to the attention of the government that Nigerian travellers to the United States and some countries in Europe are having their belongings, especially money and international passports, stolen at an increasingly high rate.

“The most recent victims of this are travelers to the UK, most of whom were dispossessed of their belongings at high brow shops, particularly in the high street of Oxford.

“We have therefore decided to advise Nigerians travelling to Europe and the United States to take extra precaution to avoid being dispossessed of their belongings.

“This is not your typical travel advisory. Issuing such is the prerogative of our embassies/high commissions as well as the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. It is merely a piece of advice to Nigerians who may be visiting the affected parts of the world…”