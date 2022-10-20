From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

A storey building along West-End, Asaba, Delta State capital has just collapsed.

It has not be ascertained if there are casualties but some persons were rushed to the hospital, as rescue efforts intensified.

The building which is directly opposite the popular Emeka Ofor Plaza, near St. Patrick College, has a multi-million naira Supermarket as it’s main tenant.

The state chapter of All Progressive Congress (APC) occupied the building until after the 2019 general elections.

After the APC moved out, it was renovated and remoulded for new tenants including the supermarket.

Although it could be ascertained what was responsible for the collapse, sources said several bags of rice were off loaded into the top floor of the building earlier in the day.

The building has an adjoining bar and restaurant which was not affected by the collapse.