BY PHILIP NWOSU

Students alleged to be members of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), South West zone, on Monday blocked all road leading to the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos, protesting the ongoing strike by members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

The students who were blocked by security operatives from gaining access to the airport took over the road, preventing traffic flow both inward and outward from the facility.

Students take over Airport Road pic.twitter.com/g2hI1LTVR0 — The Sun Nigeria (@thesunnigeria) September 19, 2022

The protesters were led by NANS National Taskforce Chairman, Olumide Ojo; Vice President, External Affairs, Akinteye Babatunde; Public Relations Officer, Giwa Yisa Temitope; Zone D Coordinator, Adegboye Emmanuel Olatunji; Deputy Senate President, Ekundina Elvis; Ondo JCC Chairman, Omotosho Surprise; Lagos JCC Chairman, Olusesi Tolulope Samson; Ogun JCC Chairman, Kehinde Damilola Simeon and Oyo JCC Chairman, Adeleke Quadri Abidemi.

The students, in their hundreds, demanded an immediate end to the strike which has entered its seventh month, urging the Nigerian government to meet the demands of the striking lecturers to enable them to return to class.

They could be seen singing and dancing on the road, creating gridlock on the busy road.

In what appears to be an attempt to forestall the protest, it was learnt that the students were earlier intimidated by armed police officers.

“We have taken over the road already despite the rainfall, they mobilised lots of security operatives to tame us but nothing shall shake us until our students resume back to class,” NANS Zone D coordinator.

