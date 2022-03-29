Nigeria will not be at the 2022 World Cup, following a 1-1 draw with Ghana on Tuesday.

The Super Eagles were also able to achieve a goalless draw with the Black Stars ofGhana in Kumasi.

In the return leg played at the Moshood Abiola Stadium, the Ghanaian team took the lead through Thomas Partey.

The Arsenal midfielder saw his long range effort squirm under Francis Uzoho to give Ghana the lead.

However, Nigeria drew level, after VAR awarded a penalty for a foul on Ademola Lookman. Captain William Troost-Ekong stepped up to make it 1-1.

There were no goals in the second half and the Black Stars qualified on away goals.

