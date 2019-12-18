Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The Supreme Court on Wednesday affirmed the election of Governor Seyi Makinde of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) as the validly elected governor of Oyo State.

In a unanimous judgment, the apex court affirmed last month’s judgment by the Ibadan division of the Court of Appeal, which upheld the Election Petition Tribunal judgment that upheld Governor Seyi Makinde’s election, and had declared that the governorship election could not be nullified.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Chief Adebayo Adelabu, had challenged Makinde’s victory, with the Tribunal dismissing his case and upholding Makinde’s victory. But rather than dismiss the petitioner’s case or sack the incumbent governor, the Appeal Court judges had ruled that if not for the expiration of the 180 days time limit, they would have ordered a retrial.