The Supreme Court has affirmed the rights of Muslims Female Students in Lagos state to wear Hijab to school without harassment or discrimination.
In a majority decision, Nigeria’s apex court gave the ruling on Friday in Abuja.
Among those on the panel were Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, Justice John Inyang Okoro, Justice Uwani Aji, Justice Mohammed Garba, Justice Tijjani Abubakar, and Justice Emmanuel Agim.
While five ruled in favour of the use of hijab, two dissented.
A Lagos high court had in October 2014, ruled against the use of hijabs in schools, a judgement that was upturned by an appeal court in July 2016.
In a unanimous judgment, the appeal court noted that the ban was discriminatory against Muslim pupils in Lagos state.
