Godwin Tsa

The Supreme Court has finally commence hearing of the application filed by Emeka Ihedioha of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), asking it to review its judgement on the Imo governorship that declared Hope Uzodinma of the All Progressives Congress (APC) winner of the March 9, 2020 election.

The case has sufferred two adjournments all at the instance of counsel to Ihedioha, Chief Kanu Agabi (SAN) who had prayed before time to respond to some processes filed by Governor Uzodinma and his political party, the All Progressive Congress (APC.

Agabi, SAN, told the court that he had just been served with some processes by Governor Hope Uzodinma and needs time to respond.

The former governor and the PDP had approached the Supreme Court after it on January 14 nullified his victory and declared Mr Uzodinma as the winner of the election.

Mr Ihedioha had been declared the winner of the election the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and had served as governor for months before the court ousted him.