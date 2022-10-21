From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The Supreme Court has declared Oborewori Sheriff Francis Orohwedor as the authentic Delta State governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 governorship election.

In a unanimous judgment on Friday, the apex court dismissed the appeal by his challenger, Mr. David Edevbie and upheld the decision of the Abuja division of the Court of Appeal.

Edevbie, in a 23-ground of appeal, faulted the entire unanimous decision of the three-man panel of the Court of Appeal led by Justice Peter Ige and asked the apex court to hold that he is the rightful candidate of the PDP in the Delta State governorship election slated for February next year.

The appeal filed by his lawyer, Mr. Eko Ejembi Eko (SAN), has Oborevwori Sheriff Francis Orohwedor, PDP and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as 1st, 2nd and 3rd respondents, respectively.Following the governorship primary election held in the state on May 25, 2022, Oborevwori had emerged as the PDP candidate after overcoming his closest rival, Edevbie.

While Oborevwori polled a total of 590 votes, Edevbie scored 113 votes and the Deputy Governor of the state, Chief Kingsley Otuaro, and the immediate past Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Peter Mrakpor, scored nine votes each.But Edevbie, a former Commissioner for Finance, who felt aggrieved, went to the Federal High Court in Abuja to contest the credentials Oborevwori submitted to INEC.

In suit number: FHC/ABJ/795/2022, he alleged that the documents were forged.Among the prayers Edevbie sought at the court included an order removing Oborevwori as the flagbearer of the PDP and that his name be forwarded to INEC as an authentic candidate of the PDP.