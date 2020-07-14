Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The Supreme Court on Monday struck out the suits filed by Lagos and Ekiti state governments challenging the validity and constitutionality of the Virtual court sittings procedure for been speculative in nature without any valid cause of action.

A seven member panel of the Supreme Court led by Justice Bode Rhodes-Vivour declared that Virtual court sittings procedure are constitutional.

The court took the decision after both states withdrew the suits filed against the Attorney General of the Federation and the National Assembly.

The apex court warned that any Judge who refused to sit via virtual proceedings should be reported to the National Judicial Council (NJC) for disciplinary action.