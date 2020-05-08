The second defendant was convicted and sentenced to three years imprisonment on counts 24, 25, 27, 28, 30, 31, 32 and 10 years on counts 34, 37, 38 and 39.
The sentences will run concurrently meaning he would be in jail for 10 years.
Justice Idris further held that Mr Kalu’s company, Slok Nigeria Limited, the third defendant, be wounded up and all assets forfeited to the federal government.
But in a unanimous judgment on Friday, a panel of seven Justices of Supreme Court set aside the judgment of the Federal High Court as a nullity.
Justice Ejembi Eko who read the leading judgment held that Justice Mohammed Idris having been elevated to the bench of the Court of Appeal was no longer a Judge of the Federal High Court and therefore acted out of jurisdiction.
The apex court further held that section 396(7) of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA), 2015 which allows the President of the Court of Appeal to issue a fiat to Justice Idris to adjudicate on the case is a nullity as it conflicts with the provisions of the 1999 constitution.
Meanwhile, the court had ordered the case file be remitted to the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court for re-assignment to another judge of the court for fresh trial.
