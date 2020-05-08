Godwin Tsa

The Supreme Court on Friday set aside the sentence and conviction of ex-governor of Abia state, Senator Orji Kalu and Udeh Udeogu by Justice Mohammed Idris of the Lagos division of the Federal High Court.

They were sentenced to 12 years in prison for N7.65 billion fraud.

In his judgement, Justice Idris convicted and sentenced the first defendant, Senator Kalu, to five years imprisonment on counts 1, 2, 3, 4, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10 and 11; three years on counts 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29, 30, 31, 32, 33; 12 years on counts 34, 35, 36, 37 and 38 and five years on count 39.

All the sentences are to run concurrently meaning he would be in prison for 12 years from the day of conviction.