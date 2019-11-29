Godwin Tsa Abuja

The supreme court on Friday sacked a prominent monarch in Oyo state, Eleruwa of Eruwa, Oba Samuel Adebayo Adegbola.

The Eruwa is governed by a Monarch whose recognized traditional title is Eleruwa which means the owner/ruler of Eruwa. In a uaninamous judgment, the apex court affirmed the decision of the Ibadan division of the Court of Appeal and dismissed the appeal for lacking in merit. The current Eleruwa, Oba Samuel Adebayo Adegbola, was installed in 1998. He was however dethroned by an Oyo State High Court on January 26, 2011.

Justice Ladipo Abimbola in his judgment, affirmed that the process that brought the Monarch to the throne were irregular, declaring them null and void.

The Judge consequently ordered Adegbola to vacate the seat.

Dissatisfied with the judgment of the High Court, the Monarch approached the Ibadan division of the Court of Appeal, to quash the verdict but was unsuccessful in his bid.