Godwin Tsa Abuja
The supreme court on Friday sacked a prominent monarch in Oyo state, Eleruwa of Eruwa, Oba Samuel Adebayo Adegbola.
Dissatisfied with the judgement, the monarch filed an appeal, which was dismissed on Monday.
While presenting his lead judgement, which lasted more than 50 minutes, Justice M.B. Dongba-Mensan said after examination of all the issues raised by the appellant, the court was satisfied with the processes and pronouncement of the lower court on the matter brought before them. He commended counsels to the parties in the petition for their industry.
The appeal, filed by Mr. Adegbola and six others against James Idowu and four others, was sequel to the judgment of Justice Abimbola, which he faulted the way he got to the throne.
Mr. Adegbola emerged the Eleruwa in 1998, following the death of his predecessor, Bolanle Olaniyan, in 1994. In dethroning Mr. Adegbola, the High Court ruled that his selection, nomination and approval by the state government were irregular, null and void.
