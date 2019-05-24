Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The Supreme Court has declared the votes scored by candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Zamfara State in the 2019 general elections as wasted votes after holding that the party had no candidates in the said elections.

Consequently, the court has ordered that candidates of other political parties who came second with the highest votes in the election stand elected into the various political offices in Zamfara State.

The apex court in its judgment on the appeal brought by the APC, upheld the judgment of the Sokoto division of the Court of Appeal.