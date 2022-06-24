From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The Supreme Court has struck out the suit filed by President Muhammadu Buhari and the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami, SAN, to void section 84(12) of the Electoral Act, 2022.

In a unanimous judgment on Friday, a seven-member panel of the Justices led by Justice Muhammad Dattijo, held that it lacked the jurisdiction to entertain the suit which it said amounted to an abuse of the judicial process.

The apex court held that President Buhari was not a proper person to approach it with such suit, owing to the nature of reliefs that were sought.

President Buhari and Malami had in the suit marked SC/CV/504/2022, contended that section 84(12) of the Electoral (Amendment) Act, 2022, was inconsistent with the provisions of sections 42, 65, 66, 106, 107, 131, 137, 147, 151, 177, 182, 192 and 196 of the constitution as well Article 2 of the African Charter on Human and Peoples Rights.