From Godwin Tsa , Abuja

The Supreme Court, on Monday, affirmed the election of Yahaya Bello of the All Progressive Congress (APC) as the validly elected governor of Kogi State.

The court in a unanimous Judgment, dismissed an appeal by the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP and its candidate, Musa Wada, against the outcome of the gubernatorial election that held in the state on November 16, 2019.

It upheld the earlier judgment of the Abuja Division of the Court of Appeal, which had on July 4, dismissed the case of the PDP and its candidate, and validated the majority decision of the Kogi State Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal that affirmed governor Bello’s election victory.

Though the Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN, Justice Ibrahim Tanko, led the seven-man panel that heard the case of the appellants, the lead judgement was however prepared by Justice Inyang Okoro and read by Justice Uwani Abba-Aji.