Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The Supreme Court on Friday upheld the two appeals filed by the Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike challenging the decisions of the Court of Appeal, up tuning the dismissal of a petition filed by the African Action Congress (AAC) and its candidate in the last governorship election, Awara Biokpomabo Festus.

In two unanimous judgments yesterday, a seven-man panel of the court upheld the two appeals by Wike on the grounds that they were meritorious. The appeals were marked: SC/1111/2019 and SC/1112/2019.

Justice Ejembi Eko wrote and delivered the lead judgments in both appeals, which the other six members of the panel agreed with.

The appeals were against the decisions of the Court of Appeal, reversing two decisions of the Rivers State Governorship Election Tribunal.

