From Scholastica Onyeka, Makurdi

Gunmen, suspected to be herdsmen militia, has wiped off a family of six; man, his wife and four children, in a fresh attack on Abagana community, in Makurdi Local Government Area, (LGA), of Benue state.

The suspected herders also reportedly killed many others and injured several persons during the attack.

According to sources, the bandits attacked Abagana community opposite the Internally Displaced Persons, (IDP), camp, on Thursday night at about 2100hrs.

The source said some of the victims had their head cut off with the heads missing.

As at the time of writing this report, the source who pleaded to remain anonymous said “So far, eight corpses including women and children have been recovered and eight others seriously injured were evacuated to hospital for treatment.

“Some of the bodies were beheaded and the heads taken away. The bushes are still being combed for more victims.