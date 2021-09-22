Pandemonium enveloped the residents of Oke Afa in the Isolo area of Lagos as a tanker laden with petroleum product erupted in flames near a fuel station, burning controllably.

Witnesses said the fire started at about 10.20pm just as residents of the area were about retiring to their beds.

The incident caused a huge explosion, throwing ball of fire mid air and sparking off panic among residents who throng the streets in deep apprehension and confusion.

Details soon…

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.