A tanker fire at the Alakara police station area of Munshin in Lagos has destroyed property worth millions of naira.

The fire which started shortly after mid day destroyed a three storey and many other property around the area.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

Details soon

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .