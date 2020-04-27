Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

Taraba state governor Darius Ishaku has announced the confirmation of two more cases of COVID-19, barely 24hours after it recorded six index cases.

In a press statement issued Monday night and signed by Mr Bala Dan Abu, senior special assistant to the governor on media, Ishaku said that the two are also among the 130 persons that were intercepted at the state borders and quarantined at the NYSC isolation centre in Sibre.

“Taraba State Governor, His Excellency, Arc. Darius Dickson Ishaku wishes to announce the confirmation of two more cases of Coronavirus infection in the state. The two are the latest confirmed by the National Centre for Disease Control, NCDC to have tested positive after a laboratory investigation.They are from among the people already being quarantined at the NYSC Orientation Camp, near Jalingo” the statement reads.

Our correspondent recalls that the governor had earlier urged the people to remain calm following the confirmation of six index cases, while assuring them that “the government was on top of the situation”.