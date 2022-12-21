From Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

The Speaker of the Taraba State House of Assembly, Prof Joseph Albasu Kunini, has resigned as the Speaker, giving personal reasons.

The Deputy Speaker Alhaji Hamman Adama Abdulahi who read the letter dated December 21, 2022, opened the floor for members to nominate a successor.

The letter read in part:

“I write to convey my resignation as the Speaker Taraba State House of Assembly. My resignation is on personal grounds. I wish to thank the Honorable members for their support and cooperation while I serve as the Speaker of this Honorable House.”

Mr John Bonzana Kizito representing Zing state constituency was nominated and consequently elected as the new Speaker.

Kunini was elected as Speaker of the House on the 2nd of December 2019 following the resignation of the then Speaker Mr Abel Diah and is reputed to have brought unprecedented stability to the House.

Speaking shortly after taking his Oath of office, Kizito appreciated the members for finding him worthy to lead them and promised to operate an open-door policy.

Kizito called on the members to join him and feel free to approach him at every time to give him useful advice that will help move the House forward.

He was first elected as a member representing Zing state constituency in 2007 and has maintained the seat since then, making him a four-time member of the House.