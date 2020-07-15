Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo
The Taraba State Chairman of Nigerian Labour Congress NLC Mr Peter Gambo is dead.
Gambo died in the early hours of Wednesday at the Specialist hospital Jalingo.
Details shortly
